‘We had a DNA test’: How to process Australian Citizenship by Descent if a child’s parents are not married?

Highlights Michelle is not yet married and has been in a de facto relationship with her Filipino-Australian partner at the time she got pregnant with their child and gave birth in the Philippines.

To apply for Australian Citizenship by Descent, the applicant must have been born outside Australia, ensure that the person they are claiming descent from was their parent at the time of their birth and was also an Australian citizen at the time of their birth, and be of good character if you are 18 years old or over when they apply.

There’s no age limit for applicants as long claims of descent can be proven but Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona advised to apply early stage as documents can be meticulous.

Brisbane-based Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona explained that Australian Citizenship by Descent is a requirement according to the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 and Australian Citizenship Regulation 2015 policy and operational guidelines.



She detailed in this podcast the application process and tedious document preparation needed.



