‘We had a DNA test’: How to process Australian Citizenship by Descent if a child’s parents are not married?

MICHELLE 1 (2).jpg

'Michelle' shares her experience of applying for his son's Australian Citizenship by Descent.

Published 10 November 2022 at 12:54pm
By TJ Correa
In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa, atbp.’, a registered migration agent explained what is Australian Citizenship by Descent and the process of its application.

Highlights
  • Michelle is not yet married and has been in a de facto relationship with her Filipino-Australian partner at the time she got pregnant with their child and gave birth in the Philippines.
  • To apply for Australian Citizenship by Descent, the applicant must have been born outside Australia, ensure that the person they are claiming descent from was their parent at the time of their birth and was also an Australian citizen at the time of their birth, and be of good character if you are 18 years old or over when they apply.
  • There’s no age limit for applicants as long claims of descent can be proven but Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona advised to apply early stage as documents can be meticulous.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.

Brisbane-based Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona explained that
Australian Citizenship by Descent
is a requirement according to the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 and Australian Citizenship Regulation 2015 policy and operational guidelines.
teresa.jpg
Brisbane-based Registered Migration Agent Teresa Penilla-Cardona
She detailed in this podcast the application process and tedious document preparation needed.
l.jpg
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
