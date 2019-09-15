How to set up meetup groups online?

If meeting new like-minded people in your community isn’t as easy as how it used to be, how about creating your very own social group where people with shared interest can meet you in real life?
Kết thân với hàng xóm cũng là chăm sóc cho bản thân Source: Getty Images
Published 15 September 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 9:51am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
We’re living in an ever more isolated society with one in four older Australians living alone.
