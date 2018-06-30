How to stay well in the coldest season of the year

Available in other languages

Today, we will learn tips on how to stay well and healthy during the winter season thus keeping us on the go, well-conditioned and able to do our responsibilities even though temperatures are on its lows.





Tips on staying well this winter season:





Take a daily multivitamin





Take a multivitamin with 100 per cent recommended daily values of vitamins.





Multivitamins Source: AAP





Stay active and do an exercise you enjoy





Slow movements, meditation and breathing reduce the release of catecholamine, a neurotransmitter that dampens the immune system.





Source: Pixabay





Make it a habit to wash your hands regularly and properly





The proper washing of hands prevents the spread of bacteria and virus.





Handwashing is essential to prevent transmission of the hepatitis A virus. Source: Getty Images





Get enough sleep and rest





It is recommended for adults to have at least 8-9 hours sleep, 9-11 hours for children and teenagers 8-10 hours.





Where previous studies have shown that people with insomnia report feeling awake even when scans of their brains reveal typical sleeping patterns. Source: Getty Images





Drink about 8 glasses of water daily





Water can help kidney to function properly and release toxins that form inside the body.





Drink up or slow down? Source: Getty Images





Eat a balanced meal





Choose fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C such as potatoes, tomatoes, red chili and citrus fruits.





Spinach and legumes are rich in Zinc while red meat, lentils and green leafy vegetables are good sources of iron.





Add fish, egg and cheese in your diet too as they are rich in B12.





Woman preparing takeaway meal for her child Source: Getty Images



