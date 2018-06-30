How to stay well in the coldest season of the year

Today, we will learn tips on how to stay well and healthy during the winter season thus keeping us on the go, well-conditioned and able to do our responsibilities even though temperatures are on its lows.
Tips on staying well this winter season:
Take a daily multivitamin
Take a multivitamin with 100 per cent recommended daily values of vitamins.
Stay active and do an exercise you enjoy
Slow movements, meditation and breathing reduce the release of catecholamine, a neurotransmitter that dampens the immune system.
Make it a habit to wash your hands regularly and properly
The proper washing of hands prevents the spread of bacteria and virus.
Get enough sleep and rest
It is recommended for adults to have at least 8-9 hours sleep, 9-11 hours for children and teenagers 8-10 hours.
Drink about 8 glasses of water daily
Water can help kidney to function properly and release toxins that form inside the body.
Eat a balanced meal
Choose fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C such as potatoes, tomatoes, red chili and citrus fruits.
Spinach and legumes are rich in Zinc while red meat, lentils and green leafy vegetables are good sources of iron.
Add fish, egg and cheese in your diet too as they are rich in B12.
Remember to keep yourself warm, healthy and vibrant whatever life brings you this winter season!