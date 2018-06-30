SBS Filipino

How to stay well in the coldest season of the year

staying well in winter

Keep warm in winter

Published 30 June 2018
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

It's winter season once again and various disease such as flu, colds and sore throat can attack the body because of the unpredictable temperatures.

Today, we will learn tips on how to stay well and healthy during the winter season thus keeping us on the go, well-conditioned and able to do our responsibilities even though temperatures are on its lows.

Tips on staying well this winter season:

Take a daily multivitamin

Take a multivitamin with 100 per cent recommended daily values of vitamins. 

Multivitamins
Multivitamins


Stay active and do an exercise you enjoy 

Slow movements, meditation and breathing reduce the release of catecholamine, a neurotransmitter that dampens the immune system.

yoga
Source: Pixabay


Make it a habit to wash your hands regularly and properly

The proper washing of hands prevents the spread of bacteria and virus.

Hand-washing-hepatitis-A
Handwashing is essential to prevent transmission of the hepatitis A virus.


Get enough sleep and rest

It is recommended for adults to have at least 8-9 hours sleep, 9-11 hours for children and teenagers 8-10 hours.

sleep
Where previous studies have shown that people with insomnia report feeling awake even when scans of their brains reveal typical sleeping patterns.


Drink about 8 glasses of water daily

Water can help kidney to function properly and release toxins that form inside the body.

Drink up or slow down?
Drink up or slow down? Source: Getty Images


Eat a balanced meal

Choose fruits and vegetables that are rich in vitamin C such as potatoes, tomatoes, red chili and citrus fruits.

Spinach and legumes are rich in Zinc while red meat, lentils and green leafy vegetables are good sources of iron.

Add fish, egg and cheese in your diet too as they are rich in B12.

How to make a healthy lunch box to our school kids
Woman preparing takeaway meal for her child


 Remember to keep yourself warm, healthy and vibrant whatever life brings you this winter season!

