How to support fathers against depression and anxiety

With the stigma surrounding men's mental health, many fathers often simply avoid seeking help.





About 43 % of first -time dads believe that postnatal depression and anxiety (PNDA) is a sign of weakness.





One in 10 fathers experience perinatal depression and anxiety (PNDA).

Almost half of first-time dads believe depressiona dn anxiety is a sign of weakness.

Gidget Foundation Australia recently released a new video to support dads experiencing PNDA across Australia.

Perinatal depression and anxiety (PNDA)

All expectant and first-time parents experience challenges in parenting. But when bad days become excessive they may risk perinatal depression and anxiety (PNDA).





PNDA is depression and anxiety experienced during pregnancy and the first year of parenthood.





Around 10 % of Australian dads experience mental health problems in the first year following their child being born.





57 % of first-time dads admit to experiencing significantly increased stress levels.





Support for dads

Gidget Foundation Australia provides support to those who are experiencing perinatal depression and anxiety, including fathers.





There are support services for families suffering emotional distress during pregnancy and early parenting.





They also provide education and awareness programs for health professionals and the community.





