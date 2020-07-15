SBS Filipino

How to use telehealth?

SBS Filipino

Telehealth

Female doctor waving to telehealth patient. Source: Getty Images/FatCamera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2020 at 12:05am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are becoming increasingly reliant on telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics from Services Australia show that the total number of telehealth consultations rose from 1.3 million in March to 5.8 million in April.You can make the most of your telehealth session with preparation.

Published 16 July 2020 at 12:05am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Australians are increasingly reliant on telehealth with 5.8 million total consultations in the month of April based on data from Services Australia.
  • GPs say a good internet connection enables a smooth telehealth consultation.
  • Mostly free TIS interpreting service is available 24/7 during your audio telehealth sessions through your GP clinic.
Telehealth consultations are becoming the norm as patients opt to speak to their GPs online or over the phone where possible.

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Booking your GP appointments through telehealth



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom