How to use telehealth?

Highlights Australians are increasingly reliant on telehealth with 5.8 million total consultations in the month of April based on data from Services Australia.

GPs say a good internet connection enables a smooth telehealth consultation.

Mostly free TIS interpreting service is available 24/7 during your audio telehealth sessions through your GP clinic.

Telehealth consultations are becoming the norm as patients opt to speak to their GPs online or over the phone where possible.











