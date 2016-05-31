SBS Filipino

How to vote in Australia

Published 31 May 2016 at 11:56am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Australians go to the polls to vote in the federal election on July 2. Voting is compulsory for all eligible citizens over 18. Image: Voting (AAP)

Voters must be enrolled with the Australian Electoral Commission.

 

Once registered, they must vote on election day to avoid penalties.

 

Here is a quick guide on how to vote.





