How viewing Earth from space can better predict droughts and fires

Australia's coast as seen by European Space Agency

Australia's coast as seen by European Space Agency Source: ESA

Published 31 January 2019 at 11:29am, updated 31 January 2019 at 2:07pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Drought and bushfire risk could soon be predicted months in advance, thanks to emerging research using satellite technologies. Scientists have been measuring groundwater and soil moisture using data from satellites orbiting the Earth.

