How volunteering can bring positive change to communities, careers, and personal growth

Youth Volunteers

Volunteers Isa Corpuz and Bianca Moraga find fulfillment in offering free services in the community.

Amidst the pandemic-induced decline in volunteerism, young migrants experience the enrichment and connections that volunteering brings, showcasing its extensive benefits for individuals, society, and future careers.

Key Points
  • According to the latest report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2019, nearly six million people participated in volunteer work through various organisations.
  • Some migrants like Bianca, Isa and Jem acknowledge the significant impact Volunteering had on their personal lives and professional responsibilities.
  • Volunteer opportunities have evolved to become more adaptable, with online tasks and skills-based projects catering to various individual capabilities and sectors of interest.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Volunteer Ivy Carasi image

Ano ang mga benepisyo ng pagiging isang Volunteer sa komunidad?

SBS Filipino

23/08/202310:53
