How volunteering can bring positive change to communities, careers, and personal growth

Key Points
- According to the latest report published by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2019, nearly six million people participated in volunteer work through various organisations.
- Some migrants like Bianca, Isa and Jem acknowledge the significant impact Volunteering had on their personal lives and professional responsibilities.
- Volunteer opportunities have evolved to become more adaptable, with online tasks and skills-based projects catering to various individual capabilities and sectors of interest.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Ano ang mga benepisyo ng pagiging isang Volunteer sa komunidad?
SBS Filipino
23/08/202310:53