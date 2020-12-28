How will New Year's Eve be different in Australia this year?

NSW: Risk management

With New South Wales currently experiencing a new COVID outbreak, the state government is opting for risk management this coming New Year's.





Urging its population to opt for a defer and delay response for events that are not pressing or significant, Greater Sydney will be subject to a 10-person limit per indoor household gathering. While outdoor gathering will be reduced from 50 to 100.





While fireworks at Sydney Harbour will continue, places foreshore reserved for frontliners have been cancelled. Those who want to view the display will need to obtain permits from Service NSW to enter the CBD.





VIC: Outdoor dining and midnight kisses

Melbourne won't have any big fireworks displays either.





In lieu of fireworks, the City of Melbourne will be hosting a two-day dining festival in order to maintain proper social distancing, while drawing manageable crowds that will boost the local dining scene.





And for those attending parties to end the year, drinks should not be shared and midnight kisses and hugs are exclusive to immediate family only.





QLD: Small fireworks displays and social distancing on the dance floor

The fireworks display at South Bank in Brisbane has been cancelled, but some restaurants and pubs are opting to do their own.





Parks will be open and people will allow to barbecue, but alcohol consumption is prohibited.





A big music festival held at the Brisbane Showgrounds has capped ticket sales to 2,500 even though organisers had been given a 3,000 allowance. There will be restricted dance zones in the said event in order to make social distancing more manageable.





SA: Yes to stand-up drinking, no to dancing

Bars and clubs are allowed to operate on New Year's Eve, but venues have to cap clients at 200 and tickets must be sold to events beforehand.





Drinking and dancing are allowed for private functions; however, for clubs and bars with small dance floors that are open to the public , an allocated staff member will make a determination about what kind of movement constitutes dancing.





TAS: High in the sky

While Taste of Tasmania and the Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been cancelled this year, the annual fireworks display on the River Derwent will push through.





In order to make the display more visible for people not wanting to go to the waterfront, the display will be higher in the sky this year. Fireworks will be visible from certain points in the Clarence and Hobart LGAs.





WA: Family-friendly activities and cruises

New Year's Eve celebrations will be COVID-normal this year. With proper safety protocols in place, fireworks displays down the Swan River, cruises, family-friendly activities and parties will push through.





NT: Two fireworks displays

With the zero active cases and zero community transmissions, New Year's celebrations in the Top End will be as normal as normal can be.





The biggest event to end 2020 will feature famous acts like Tones & I and Sheppard at the Darwin Waterfront. The said event will also include two fireworks displays, entertainment and food.





ACT: Food, lights and buskers

Instead of a fireworks display and concert, Canberra will be ending the year with three nights of food, lights and street performers.





The clocktowers at Gungahlin and Tuggeranong are currently projecting a countdown to 2021.





