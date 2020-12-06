How your Filipino values can affect your mental health

Highlights Four values prevalent amongst Filipinos are hiya, lakas ng loob, the bahala na attitude and utang na loob.

While these four values are typically looked at as positives, they can negatively affect one's mental health and disposition.

Filipino values are important to have, but they shouldn't be prioritised over one's well-being.

In a study conducted by the UP-Manila University Student Council (UPM-USC) Health Committee , researchers found that while Filipino values are seen as positive traits that define people, they can have a counteracting effect on one's mental health.





Sydney-based psychologist Aimee Santos discusses common issues brought about by some of the values Filipinos observe.











Hiya or 'fear of embarrassment'

Hiya Source: Pragyan Bezbaruah from Pexels





"I would refer to hiya or fear of embarrassment as restraint or being more conservative versus being outspoken and opinionated," Aimee says.





While many Filipinos look at hiya as a sign of humility, assertiveness may be perceived as grating and aggressive.





"In my practise, my Filipino clients tend to be shyer and tend to express themselves less than their Australian peers. Many use the excuse of culture and being Filipino for this shyness."





The hesitation to speak aggravates depression and anxiety.





"The saying mahiya ka naman translates to 'shame on you'. This shame moves our behaviour towards what's acceptable to our family and community. It results to concession, which can lead to refusal when it comes to seeking mental help."





Lakas ng loob or 'courage'

Lakas ng loob or 'courage' Source: Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay Aimee says that many Filipino migrants look at lakas ng loob or 'courage' as a necessary trait to be able to move to another country and start anew.





"Courage or fortitude becomes a badge of honour, especially since migration is a difficult goal a lot of Filipinos have. The first three years of migration are the most difficult as well and it will greatly affect our mental health. It will typically take three years before a migrant can fully transition and adjust.





"So lakas ng loob can help you through the migration process, it's when you simply jump in without being prepared when you run into problems. Courage isn't enough - it has to be coupled with preparedness, proper research and attention to detail."





Bahala na or 'leaving everything up to God or fate'

Bahala na or 'leaving everything up to God or fate' Source: Ian Panelo from Pexels





Hinged on faith and fate, the common Filipino saying bahala na means 'to leave everything up to God or fate'.





"This attitude speaks of the Filipinos' unwavering faith; but sometimes it can be used as an excuse to not put in the time or effort you need to get to a certain point.





"This bahala na attitude is part of our values system and leads to ningas kugon or 'having initial enthusiasm for a project or activity, but leaving things unfinished'. It results in complacency.





"While faith is well and good to have, people have to put in the effort as well to get things done. There needs to be a balance between work and faith."





Utang na loob or 'reciprocity'

Utang ng loob or 'reciprocity' Source: Pixabay





"The idea behind utang na loob is basically 'you scratch my back, I scratch yours'. The relationship is conditional and transactional. It's like there's that underlying 'I'll help you now on the condition that you'll help me some day.'





"This kind of clashes with the Australian value of 'I pay for services rendered' and that's it. No tipping. Everything is transparent."





Aimee shares that boundaries aren't clear and relationships can be impacted negatively when what one owes the other isn't delivered.





"It's finding 'use' for the other person - but shouldn't camaraderie and relationships be unconditional in the first place if we look at it from the Christian context? Conflict can occur because of this."











