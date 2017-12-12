SBS Filipino

Humanitarian group asks Turnbull for better treatment of asylum seekers

Advocates who have just returned from a week in Papua New Guinea have delivered a bleak assessment about the "most insidious and deep impact" indefinite detention is having on about 600 men.

Asylum seeker Dennis from Sri Lanka on Manus Island. Source: AAP Image/supplied by World Vision / Nick Ralph

Published 12 December 2017
UN Humanitarian Groups asks Malcolm Turnbull to transfer refugees and asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru

