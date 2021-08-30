Hundreds of aged care homes in Australia is yet to reach 50% of vaccinated staff

Highlights
- Health Department has notified all residential aged care providers that all workers, volunteers and students on placement must have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 16
- Data shows almost 30 per cent of aged care workers have not received a coronavirus jab and almost 600 centres have vaccinated less than 50% of their workforce with a single dose
- Health Minister Greg Hunt said on-site clinics at nursing homes, dedicated hubs and state-run centres were being used to immunise workers.