Hundreds of aged care homes in Australia is yet to reach 50% of vaccinated staff

mandatory covid-19 vaccination for aged care workers

Source: Getty Images

Published 30 August 2021 at 1:56pm, updated 30 August 2021 at 2:00pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for aged care workers is due to come into force in two weeks but many nursing homes are lagging behind in their efforts to vaccinate workers.

Highlights
  • Health Department has notified all residential aged care providers that all workers, volunteers and students on placement must have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 16
  • Data shows almost 30 per cent of aged care workers have not received a coronavirus jab and almost 600 centres have vaccinated less than 50% of their workforce with a single dose
  • Health Minister Greg Hunt said on-site clinics at nursing homes, dedicated hubs and state-run centres were being used to immunise workers.
 

 

