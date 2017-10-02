Hundreds of asylum seekers facing possible deportation after missing deadline

A boat carrying asylum seekers intercepted off Western Australia Source: File: AAP
Published 2 October 2017 at 1:36pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hundreds of asylum seekers could be facing deportation after missing a deadline to apply for protection visas, according to data from the Department of Immigration. Most got their applications in before the deadline - but not all. Image: A boat carrying asylum seekers intercepted off Western Australia (File: AAP)
Published 2 October 2017 at 1:36pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share