SBS Filipino

I am a Filipino: Aussie nun Patricia Fox

SBS Filipino

Sr Patricia Fox talks to students

Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2018 at 2:24pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 11:36am
By Cybelle Diones
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sr Patricia Fox shares her fondest memories in the Philippines and her thoughts on standing up for her beliefs. Image: Sr Patricia Fox talks to students (Facebook)

Published 8 May 2018 at 2:24pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 11:36am
By Cybelle Diones
Presented by Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the past two weeks, the Australian nun has made headlines on her fight to stay in the Philippines to help the poor and become an advocate for human rights. Her life has changed from doing projects for her missionary work to getting detained and having her visa revoked by the Philippine government. It has been a tough ride for the well-loved Australian nun. Despite all these, Sr Patricia tries to remain calm and keeps her focus on her religious duty.

Sr Patricia Fox being prayedover
Source: Facebook


 

Sr Patricia started her missionary work in 1990. Her congregation decided to setup a missionary activity in Asia and she volunteered to come to the Philippines. For three decades, she spent her time helping the farmers by giving them projects and teaching them about their rights.

“I love the Filipino people. There was a time when I was with the farmers who were fighting for their own land and people are telling off foreigners to go home. They defended me to stay. They said, I am not a foreigner, I am Filipino,” Sr Patricia says in an exclusive interview with SBS Filipino. 

“I feel like crying, sometimes. I never expected such support from the Filipino people. It’s amazing.”

After several years of doing missionary work, she did not realise that one day she would be tagged as an undesirable alien and later on would have her visa revoked. 

“It never crossed my mind. I have never been a public person. I just do what I do because I like the Filipino people. It was all a shock to me,” Sr Patricia says.

Despite what happened, she plans to continue on with her missionary work. According to her, it is part of her Christian mission to encourage people and to speak up for themselves about what is stopping them from having a dignified life.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom