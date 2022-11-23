SBS Filipino

‘I can't teach my children happiness if I can't manifest happiness myself ‘: Single mum on finding new love in her 50's

Finding Love in your 50s

Published 23 November 2022 at 1:38pm, updated an hour ago at 1:43pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay, Dan Villanueva
Falling in love later in life looks a lot different than it did in her 20s. She's older and wiser but she's more set in her ways. Listen to Marrisa Solano's story in this episode of Love Down Under

