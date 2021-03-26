No Boyfriend Since Birth: How it feels like to be single at 23

23-year-old Gienel Ninon shares during an interview with SBS Filipino that she's proud to be bearing the NBSB label.





NBSB or No Boyfriend Since Birth is a millennial term used to describe women who have never experienced being in a romantic relationship.





"Nobody has ever approached to court me yet. At the right time I'll find that person. I'm willing to wait and I'm happy being single," she giggles.





Advertisement

Struggles of the NBSB life

Although not greatly bothered, Ms Ninon shares that one of the downsides of the NBSB life is having to be a third wheel to her friends who have partners.





"When you're single and you have friends who have boyfriends, you kind of feel jealous and most of the time you find yourself third wheeling for the couple during their dates."





Another downside she adds is that her friends run to her for love advice even though they know she has zero experience on relationships.





"My friends run to me when they have problems about their love life. At the back of my head I'm thinking, hello? How can I help? I've never had one. Anyway, I just help them base on my observations of relationships around me."





Dealing with nosy relatives

Ms Ninon shares that she too, has to deal with nosy relatives who are always asking inappropriate questions like, why don't you have a boyfriend? When are you getting one?





"I get questions like why don't you have a boyfriend? You're beautiful how come you don't have a partner? I'd tell them I'm happy being single."





Remembering her first and only date

Ms Ninon opens up about her first epic fail date with a non-Filipino guy about two years ago.





"I had my first and only date two years ago. I met this guy on Facebook because we had mutual friends. I told my parents that this guy was interested in dating me so I went out with him. He is Greek-English but I got turned off because he was not a gentleman. He talked so much about himself."





While she understands that the dating culture is different, she shares that she still values the traditional way of courtship and dating.





"He asked for a second date and on the second date he asked if I can pick him up and drive him home. I don't want to judge but as a Filipina, I would prefer if the guy will be the one to drive me home."





What's wrong with being single?

For the time being Ms Ninon shares she prefers the single status and she believes that there is nothing to be ashamed about it.





"Im happy being single and happy exploring life. Im complete at the moment."











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories







ALSO LISTEN/READ























