"I'm happy as I am": Why some women choose to be single and independent

For an empowered woman like Mia, bearing the single status for almost 2 years is no big deal.





During an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under , Mia shares being single allowed her to prioritise herself.





"I'm happy as I am. I’m open [to dating] but not rushing. I'm happy being single. I think it's time to focus on myself."





Mia believes that she needed to be in a relationship where she is empowered and able to make her own choices.





"I need to be in a relationship where I am empowered and able to make my own choices."





Mia opens up that her last long-term relationship fell into the seven-year-itch that's why she and her partner both decided to end the relationship.





While she is content with her current status, she admits that it took awhile before she was able to rebuild herself.





"I've decided to focus on the fact that I'm going to move on. It took me a year to start again. There are definitely moments where I feel so down but I have to focus on the decision that I made."





The benefits of being single and independent

Now that she's in the 2-year mark of being single, she shares how her life greatly improved.





"I think the universe helped me. I was offered to come down to Melbourne from Sydney. I got promoted and part of the promotion was to come to Melbourne."





She finds that being single and independent have benefits that people often overlook.





Such as the freedom to grow and learn, and the time for self-care.





"Having that freedom like you can do anything and everything you want not having to think what other people will say is definitely a benefit."





Mia also stresses the importance of healing to those who are in the same journey.





"For those who are also single, it's important to focus on yourself. Give yourself a time to heal."











