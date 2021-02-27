Ready to mingle but still single? 3 reasons why

In today's Love down under episode , 31- year old Elise shares that she has been single for almost 4 years after a 6-year relationship.





Elise who is an international student based in Sydney shares that Jordan was her first boyfriend and her grade school classmate whom she only reconnected to after college.





"We personally met during my leisure trip in Europe. We were in an LDR (long distance relationship) for almost 6 years."





After dating for almost 6 years, Elise shares the relationship became challenging and ended when Jordan suddenly asked for a space.





Elise flew to Europe to fix the relationship but sadly it did not work out.





After 4 years of being single, she says she is ready to mingle but is having a hard time finding the one.





What could be the reason why she's still single? We think here are the top 3 reasons.





You haven’t moved on or you're not really ready yet

Getting to a place where you are ready for love will involve a lot of self-reflection and self-awareness, and it might take many years.





You don’t date or go out too much

The right person will not magically appear, you must go out, build a network and meet new people to increase your chances of finding love.





You’re picky

Maybe you've taken the habit of being too selective for several reasons like you're being careful who you get involved with, can't seem to find the right fit, or you're extremely picky because of fear.





