'I couldn't do LDR anymore': Newlywed on applying for an onshore partner visa

"I went to Australia on a tourist visa to visit my husband and to see how life is here. I realised I couldn't do LDR anymore. We were finally in the same place. I didn't want to be apart from him again."





For Catherine Manlapaz, being apart from her now-husband Reylon meant dating for six months then being apart for eight years after he was approved for an employer-sponsored Australian visa.





One-way ticket

"I met my husband in college in Nueva Ecija. I was 18 years old and studying to be a teacher and he was 24, studying to be a vet," Catherine shares, laughing, "He sold me a raffle ticket for a fundraiser for their org. He was annoyingly persistent. I told him I would buy one but that I would pay him next time."





When Catherine and Reylan first started dating Source: Catherine Manlapaz





The next time would lead to dating which Catherine characterises as mutual affection with no labels.





"He wasn't my boyfriend. I wasn't his girlfriend," she says, adding, "We didn’t have a formal relationship when he left for Australia, so I was unsure where I stood. I felt that I needed to continue with him though. I was really sad when he left."





Because there were no promises between the two when Reylon left, Catherine shares that she let things be when he stopped communicating with her for two months.





During Reylan's visits to the Philippines Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"But after two months, he contacted me again. My heart was beating fast when I heard from him. Did he still like me? Or didn't he? He still did, so I was more than willing to continue," she laughs, adding, "Then from there, our relationship got deeper and we decided to make things official."





Being official meant withstanding a long-distance relationship for eight years.





"He would visit the Philippines, but there was a time that he didn't come home for four years straight. There were so many times that I wanted to give up, but the thought of not ending up with him was unimaginable for me, so I decided to stay with him."





Staying together led to a proposal in 2018 and a wedding in 2019.





The couple married on May 4, 2019. Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"We got married on May 4, then he went back to Australia on May 10," she shares, adding, "He told me to get a tourist visa to Australia so I can assess life here, to see if I would like it. My visit would be our honeymoon as well."





At last

Catherine's tourist visa was only valid for three months and the couple didn't plan on her moving to Australia right away; however, she admits that she found herself no longer wanting to be apart from her husband.





"We knew about the partner visa, but we weren't ready to file yet," she admits, adding, "However, our friends told us to look into applying onshore so that I could get a bridging visa. I would be able to stay because my husband is already a citizen. I only had a few days left on my tourist visa then."





The suddenness of the decision left very little time to gather the necessary documents and to fill up the required forms.





The couple has settled in Miningie, South Australia Source: Catherine Manlapaz





"It was so stressful because I thought it would be quick and easy. I wrote about our story on the application - I did so from the heart; but after we submitted, we were told we still needed more evidence," she admits, adding, "Oh my goodness! I had no sleep during that time. I was just organising and collating our photos, messages, bank records...There were so many requirements!"





Catherine suggests that anyone planning on applying for the visa not take the stressful route they did, adding, "Prepare, so that when you decide to apply, you're relaxed. You're not rushing."





Despite the stress and the overwhelming number of requirements needed, Catherine immediately received a Bridging Visa A after the application was submitted.





"I'm happy! After eight years, we're finally together." Source: Catherine Manlapaz





This now-South Australian shares that while they celebrated the visa grant, her family back in the Philippines were caught off guard by the move.





"I was hit by the realisation that I was moving away from my family. My dad was so sad and always asks me now when I would be coming home to visit," Catherine says, adding, "I'm so far away from them and it's hard; but this was my dream with Reylon. I'm happy! After eight years, we're finally together."





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily