'I don’t even know how the outside world looks now’: Brisbane couple on self-isolation quarantine

Brisbane couple Gani and Ashley Arao were forced to cut short their USA holiday due to the government's travel restriction advisory on 17 March 2020.

Brisbane couple Gani and Ashley Arao were forced to cut short their USA holiday due to the government's travel restriction advisory on 17 March 2020. Source: Gani Arao Facebook

Published 29 March 2020 at 1:56pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 1:02pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

The mandatory 14-day self quarantine has been a challenge to Brisbane couple Gani and Ashley Arao. Although they feel physically disconnected from the real world, Mr Arao says it's the best course of action to ensure the safety of everyone. Listen in.

