I Love My Cat

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen I Love My CatPlay09:50SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.5MB)Published 13 February 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 1:04pmBy Christie RiveraSource: SBSAvailable in other languages She could not eat rice without eating meat, but a Youtube video on animal cruelty changed the view of Marie Zoleta Image: Marie Zoleta with her cat (supplied)Published 13 February 2016 at 12:06pm, updated 13 February 2016 at 1:04pmBy Christie RiveraSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesShe thought of her beloved cat, and she did not want her cat to possibly undergo the same ordeal. Since then, she gave up eating meat. As a compromise to her partner, they just eat fish. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January