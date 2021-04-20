‘I thought coming here was easy with all my degrees’: Former university professor recalls humble beginnings as new migrant

"To leave my career in the Philippines was a big decision. Coming here was totally uncertain."





It was year 2008 when Mr Armand Santillana and the rest of his family decided to migrate to Australia.





After 25 years of being a university professor at Centro Escolar University, Mr Santillana dropped his hard-earned career to move down under. His motivation was simply to provide a better future for his children.





"The driving force behind it was my kids, my family. I had to give up everything for my family so I had to swallow everything I could possibly swallow."





At first, Mr Santillana thought coming to Australia was going to be easy considering his achievements back in the Philippines.





"I thought coming here would be easy but it was really hard. I came here with all my degrees. I thought I'd be able to use them but I realise its not about that. Without humility I don’t think I can make it."











After a decade of being in Australia, Mr Santillana can proudly say he loves Australia. Source: Armand Santillana





The good life is to be earned with sacrifice

Mr Santillana opens up during his interview with SBS FIlipino 's love down under how he suffered depression in his first year in Australia.





"There was a time when I wanted to go back to the Philippines because I felt depressed. I was driving the car and just wanted to smash it somewhere because I was so sad. I was crying along the way. It was a shock for me. I gave up everything for this country."





While there is nothing wrong with working menial jobs, he shares he felt so disappointed in himself for not being able to work in his field of interest.





"I was unemployed for more than a month. I had to do the menial jobs that you can think of. I had to set aside my being professor in the Philippines, instead grab the mop, scrub, clean the toilet, distribute catalogues."





He also recalls that they sold their assets in the Philippines and flew to Australia bringing with them only a few things.





"We came here with a balikbayan box. We left the Philippines, we sold our property. We came here with expectation that we could get a house easily. Instead, we had to stay in a small studio with our balikbayan box as divider."





Santillana family Source: Armand Santillana





The silver lining

After a difficult first year in Australia, Mr Santillana's life gradually improved over the years.





From being a professor, to working odd jobs, he now works as a nurse.





"When I got a job, I got settled, saw my kids improving and excelling in school, I realised life in Australia was the best. After a decade of being here and seeing my children achieve what they aspire in life, I can proudly say I love living here."





He adds that although the journey was painful, he is grateful that his story can provide hope to those who are planning to move to Australia to pursue their dreams.





"The road to it was really painful. I wouldn’t want to go through it, but now I can tell a nice story."





Above all, Mr Santillana believes that it was his faith that kept him going.





"It's all about your faith in God. Without faith, I think surviving here is impossible. Amidst all the trial, God was at the center of it."











