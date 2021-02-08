SBS Filipino

International student on 15-year citizenship journey: 'It's a long process, but not impossible'

SBS Filipino

International students

Arrived as a student in 2003 (left), Rommel Mangulabnan (2nd from right) & his whole family after their oath to Australia w/ Rockdale Mayor Bill Saravinovski. Source: Supplied by R. Mangulabnan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2021 at 1:01pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 4:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Rommel Mangulabnan's journey in pursuing the Australian dream took 15 years. His path to permanent residency through to citizenship was long and tedious, as he described it. But all his hard work paid off when he and his family eventually acquired their citizenship.

Published 8 February 2021 at 1:01pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 4:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In 2019, there were over 950,000 enrolments in Australia on a student visa
  • Many international students are looking to study in Australia as a way to permanently stay in the country
  • For former international student and now Australian citizen, Rommel Mangulabnan, it was a long process before he was able to achieve his citizenship dream
“Renew lang kasi ako ng renew. Almost 15 years ang inabot  bago ako nakapag-apply para sa citizenship. Mahaba lang talaga yung proseso pero may paraan, hindi naman imposible." 

 

Advertisement
 

Don't lose hope

Mr Mangulabnan studied various courses—from IT, business management, marketing, accounting to cookery and even painting and decorating.

"Parang imposible kasi sa mahabang panahon parang walang nangyayari. Pero unti-unti dumating din yung opportunity," he shares.

He was fortunate that after more than a decade of studying, his employer sponsored him as a skilled painter.

"Dun sa huling apply ko ng student visa, ang tagal kong naka-bridging visa, halos 6 months," he reveals.

"Nagkataon naman na ‘yung dati kong pinagtatrabahuan, kinuha niya ako ulit para magtrabaho. Kinausap ko siya, pumayag naman siya na isponsoran ako para sa working visa. Na-approve naman ‘yung working visa," he happily shares.

Working visa
Rommel finally got a working visa for his painting job as sponsored by his employer in 2015. Source: Supplied by R. Mangulabnan


Overcoming the challenges

According to the Australian Government's Department of Education, Skills and Employment, there are 956,773 international students enrolled in Australia under student visas in in 2019.

Rommel was well aware that his journey as a student in Australia won't be easy. Like many international students, indeed it was not a stroll at the park for him.

"I had been a student for a long time, since I just keep on renewing my student visa."

"There are many challenges as a student, apart from it's very costly, you are also away from your family."

But he was determined to stay in Australia.

Permanent Resident
Mr. Mangulabnan's family first visited him in Sydney and eventually came back in 2017 to permanently stay with when they received their permanent resident visa Source: Supplied by R. Mangulabnan


Achieving his dream

"Ang pagiging student, temporary lang yan. Pwede ka siguro makapag-renew, mag-aral ulit. Pero hindi siya pangmatagalan," says the now Australian citizen.

It was in 2019, when they got their citizenship approved. 

"Tuwang-tuwa kami noon. Parang hindi rin ako makapaniwala noong una. From student to working to permanent resident hanggang sa maging citizen kami."

Advice to international students

For current international students in Australia, his advice is "don't give up, just keep going. Don't think that you cannot achieve your dream."

"Do whatever you can, work hard. Even if it is difficult, always think that there is a way, eventually you will achieve your dream too.

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Life on the bridging visa

2021: A year of hope for many international students and young entrepreneurs



Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?