International student on 15-year citizenship journey: 'It's a long process, but not impossible'

Highlights In 2019, there were over 950,000 enrolments in Australia on a student visa

Many international students are looking to study in Australia as a way to permanently stay in the country

For former international student and now Australian citizen, Rommel Mangulabnan, it was a long process before he was able to achieve his citizenship dream

“Renew lang kasi ako ng renew. Almost 15 years ang inabot bago ako nakapag-apply para sa citizenship. Mahaba lang talaga yung proseso pero may paraan, hindi naman imposible."











Advertisement







Don't lose hope

Mr Mangulabnan studied various courses—from IT, business management, marketing, accounting to cookery and even painting and decorating.





"Parang imposible kasi sa mahabang panahon parang walang nangyayari. Pero unti-unti dumating din yung opportunity," he shares.





He was fortunate that after more than a decade of studying, his employer sponsored him as a skilled painter.





"Dun sa huling apply ko ng student visa, ang tagal kong naka-bridging visa, halos 6 months," he reveals.





"Nagkataon naman na ‘yung dati kong pinagtatrabahuan, kinuha niya ako ulit para magtrabaho. Kinausap ko siya, pumayag naman siya na isponsoran ako para sa working visa. Na-approve naman ‘yung working visa," he happily shares.





Rommel finally got a working visa for his painting job as sponsored by his employer in 2015. Source: Supplied by R. Mangulabnan





Overcoming the challenges

According to the Australian Government's Department of Education, Skills and Employment, there are 956,773 international students enrolled in Australia under student visas in in 2019.





Rommel was well aware that his journey as a student in Australia won't be easy. Like many international students, indeed it was not a stroll at the park for him.





"I had been a student for a long time, since I just keep on renewing my student visa."





"There are many challenges as a student, apart from it's very costly, you are also away from your family."





But he was determined to stay in Australia.





Mr. Mangulabnan's family first visited him in Sydney and eventually came back in 2017 to permanently stay with when they received their permanent resident visa Source: Supplied by R. Mangulabnan





Achieving his dream

"Ang pagiging student, temporary lang yan. Pwede ka siguro makapag-renew, mag-aral ulit. Pero hindi siya pangmatagalan," says the now Australian citizen.





It was in 2019, when they got their citizenship approved.





"Tuwang-tuwa kami noon. Parang hindi rin ako makapaniwala noong una. From student to working to permanent resident hanggang sa maging citizen kami."





Advice to international students

For current international students in Australia, his advice is "don't give up, just keep going. Don't think that you cannot achieve your dream."





"Do whatever you can, work hard. Even if it is difficult, always think that there is a way, eventually you will achieve your dream too.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily