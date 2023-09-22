"I want to be a purposeful queen": Mrs Universe International candidate on advocating for children's welfare and human rights

Key Points Nikka Marcial will be representing Australia in the Mrs Universe international Pageant in October.

Through her platform, Nikka actively supports organisations that provide underprivileged children with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

For Nikka, motherhood isn't just a role; it's a driving force behind her advocacy efforts.

In the world of beauty pageants, where elegance and glamour shine, some amazing women wear their crowns to make a real difference. One of them is Nikka Marcial, a dedicated mother, career woman, and beauty queen who advocates for meaningful causes.



I truly aspired to be a purposeful queen, not just someone who talks about positive change but someone who actually makes a difference. Nikka Marcial

Throughout her reign, she campaigned for children to have access to education, healthcare, and protection from exploitation.





"From the start of my pageant journey, I've always supported children and women." she shares, adding her firm belief that every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves the opportunity for a brighter future.





Nikka and her family have actively given their time and resources to help organisations like The Lingap Pangarap Foundation in the Philippines and One Meal in Australia to assist disadvantaged families and kids.





"Besides my personal advocacies, I have dedicated time to further my understanding of human rights through education and continuous learning. This commitment not only helps me contribute to the organisation but also makes me more deserving of the crown."





From a pageant Princess to a purposeful Queen





Nikka's journey in pageantry began long before her reign as Mrs. Universe Australia.





"I was quite young when I started participating in beauty contests. My mother encouraged me to join pageants at school, and I continued competing at the town and provincial levels in the Philippines. I held the titles of Miss Puerto Princesa City in 2005 and Mutya ng Palawan in 2006."





Today, the 34-year-old mother of two brings a unique perspective to the world of pageantry. She talks about the significant influence that mothers can have in making a difference in the lives of others.





"Some people may assume that once you become a mother, your focus narrows to the responsibilities of home and family. While that is certainly a part of our role, this Mrs. Universe platform empowers us to inspire other married women to aim higher and achieve more."





As she prepares to represent Australia and compete for the Mrs. Universe International crown in October 2023, Nikka's goal is to motivate more women to become beacons of change in their communities and beyond.





Listen to the podcast to know more about her story.



"I want to be a purposeful queen": Mrs Universe International candidate on advocating for children's welfare and human rights
22/09/2023




