'Open to all': Mrs Universe Australia accepts married women, single-mums and divorcees

mfn production.jpg

Eight of the nine finalists of this year's Mrs Universe Australia with the pageant's national director Marites Novis (centre). Credit: MFN Productions (on Facebook)

Published 17 October 2022 at 2:13pm, updated 17 October 2022 at 2:53pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

A new phase of pageantry sees the Mrs Universe Australia competition opening its doors to married, separated and divorced women, as well as single-mums.

Highlights
  • In June 2021, there were 1.1 million one-parent families with 79.8 % of these being single mothers families, accounting for more than 877,000 single mums across Australia.
  • Mrs Universe Australia now accepts married, separated or divorced women as well as single mothers.
  • Beauty pageants continue to gain popularity in Australia.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino Marites Novis: How beauty pageants have changed over the years image

Filipino Marites Novis: How beauty pageants have changed over the years

07:36

'All women are accepted'

Under its new leadership, all women, regardless of status, are welcome to join the Mrs Universe Australia (MUA) pageant.

"It's very important [we accept everyone] because I want to inspire all women whatever status they have," says Marites Novis on her first year as national director of the said pageant.

The competition is open to all - married, separated or divorced. Even single mothers have the opportunity to compete.

"I want to empower women, in particular those who are married, separated or divorced who are struggling, having a hard time and keeping to themselves alone at home," Novis shares.

In June 2021, there were 1.1 million one-parent families in Australia. 79.8% of those households (more than 877,000) were headed by single mothers.
Mrs Uni Aus 2 MFN Productions.jpg
These mums are all raising their kids and family while doing something to empower them and other women in Australia and beyond. Credit: MFN Productions (on Facebook)
Novis hopes that through this beauty pageant, more women will see that there's more that they can do with their lives.

"You are not alone and there are others who are going through challenging family times, but you can rise up just like any other woman on [the pageant] stage."

From this year's MUA finalists, one is divorced; another was a victim of an abusive relationship and; one is a single mum.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Filipino Motiviation Mrs Universe Australia finalist FINAL image

'Passion, love and legacy': reasons why these mothers join beauty pageants

SBS Filipino

25/09/202225:17

Women standing up for women

"You will be more impressed with them and what they went through. They continue to rise up and stand the test of life's challenges," Novis says.

"It's very important for them to voice what their experiences are, and despite what they have been through they are able to stand on their own feet and survive life [after separation from a parent]."

As a mother herself, the MFN Productions CEO understands how empowering it is to give support to other women, in particular those who are faced with life's major challenges.
Marites Novis Francis.jpg
Empowering women is something that Marites Novis has been passionate about as she knows too well the challenges of raising a family let alone raising your kids alone. Credit: MFN Productions

'Passion and fashion'

Marrying at 18, Novis knows too well the difficulties of raising a family.

This fashion enthusiast believes that through the MUA pageant she can continue supporting more women.

"I believe I can help inspire more mums like me."

This year's pageant features candidates from diverse cultural backgrounds.

"One migrated from India, another from Vietnam and Myanmar. There's also an Aboriginal Australian as well as a few Filipinos."

THE MUA grand finale and "Passion and Fashion" show will be held on October 21 in Pyrmont, New South Wales.

Apart from women and fashion, Novis is also passionate about cultivating children's talents and helping the elderly and homeless.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
