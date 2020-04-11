SBS Filipino

Sydney couple gives back to their hometown in the Philippines

Marites and Gerard Novis (left photo). Prototype from SaniTents PH. Source: Marites Novis, SaniTents PH

Published 11 April 2020 at 3:26pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 2:42pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Sydney couple sends financial aid to their hometown in the Philippines to purchase SaniTents for frontliners, patients, and local government units.

Gerard and Marites Novis decided to help their hometown in Tayabas, Quezon by sending financial support to local authorities that will enable them to acquire "SaniTents."

SaniTent (short for sanitation tent) functions as a diffuser system, misting, and foot bath. Health facilities and local government units are currently using them as disinfection machines as part of the preventive measure to keep the community coronavirus-free. 

The couple admits they are not very well-off but they are happy to give back something to their hometown.

"Ang pera sa ngayon ay hindi mahalaga kung hindi ka tutulong sa talagang nangangailangan," says an emotional Marites Novis adding that it's a rewarding feeling knowing they have put their money to good use.

The couple aims to provide three SaniTents, each will be stationed at the front of the municipal hall, the public market and the local hospital. They hope their act of kindness will help in the prevention of the local spread of the coronavirus in their hometown. 

