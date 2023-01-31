'I want to see more Filipinos coming out and do some fitness': Running enthusiast hopes to transform lives

Key Points It was in year 2014 when aircraft mechanic Washington Firmeza started recreational running Park Run and year 2021 he started Pinoy Park Runners followed by Mananakbo Australia

Over 100 Filipinos are now actively joining the Pinoy Park Runners that started year 2021 in Brisbane

Perbel Arcenal decided to adapt running as his hobby and part of his fitness regime to reduce the risk of inheriting the family’s health condition

Aircraft mechanic and running enthusiasts Washington Firmeza started recreational running by joining Park Run in 2014 in Brisbane.





As his passion grew, he began advocating for a healthy lifestyle through running and wanted to see more Filipinos engage into a healthy regime. Then he decided to start a group Pinoy Park Runners and Mananakbo Australia in 2021.



I want to see more Pinoy’s coming out every Saturday, doing some fitness, and thinking about their health and well-being. Washington Firmeza, Running enthusiast, organiser ng Pinoy Runners at Mananakbo Australia

Park Run is a 5-kilometre recreational run held in the park location normally done every 7 in the morning across Australia.





"Park Run has a friendly environment, young and old, pregnant and every size. You can show up with any shoe clothing. You can walk because in Park Run everyone finishes everyone will wait for you even if how long it takes," explains Washington.





As of today, there are over 450 Park Run locations across Australia.





“When you see them improve their health, improve their physique and you know their self-confidence.



It is a proud moment when you see them achieve their goals and progress. Washington Firmeza, Running enthusiast, organiser ng Pinoy Runners at Mananakbo Australia

Top benefits of running:



Improve cardiovascular system

Reduce the risk of heart attack

Improve stress level

Manage blood pressure within normal range

reduce the risk of diabetes

Improves bone density

Helps maintain a healthy weight and helps weight loss





It was in July 2021 when the support worker Perbel Arcenal from Cebu found running a healthy way to release his anxiety and reduce the risk of inheriting the family health conditions.





According to him, it all started when the pandemic hits, and he wanted to involve himself in any hobby as restrictions are in place.





“ Enough is enough. I need to do something for the better, my Dad passed away because of heart attack. He has diabetes and high blood pressure."

