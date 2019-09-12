'Ibong Adarna' returns with a twist

'The Search for Adarna' is Kristyn Maslog-Levis's third young adult novel Source: KMaslog-Levis Facebook page
Published 12 September 2019 at 5:47pm, updated 13 September 2019 at 11:09am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
After exploring the world of 'Engkantasia' Sydney based Filipina Australian author Kristyn Maslog-Levis re-imagines the classic tale of Ibong Adarna. A young rich girl with her sisters travel to the Philippine jungle in search of the mythical bird that can cure their billionaire father's mysterious illness. 'The Search for Adarna' is Maslog-Levis' third young adult novel.
