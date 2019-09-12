SBS Filipino

'Ibong Adarna' returns with a twist

'The Search for Adarna' is Kristyn Maslog-Levis's third young adult novel

'The Search for Adarna' is Kristyn Maslog-Levis's third young adult novel Source: KMaslog-Levis Facebook page

Published 12 September 2019
By Maridel Martinez


After exploring the world of 'Engkantasia' Sydney based Filipina Australian author Kristyn Maslog-Levis re-imagines the classic tale of Ibong Adarna. A young rich girl with her sisters travel to the Philippine jungle in search of the mythical bird that can cure their billionaire father's mysterious illness. 'The Search for Adarna' is Maslog-Levis' third young adult novel.

