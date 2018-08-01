SBS Filipino

Ideals vs reality: Australia's views on gender dynamics at home

50/50 splits often results in constant renegotiation and endless bickering.

Women still do more household work than men, across the globe. Source: Maskot/Getty Images

Published 1 August 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 1 August 2018 at 4:45pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Australians often believe they are quite progressive in their views about traditional gender roles at home and work, but new research shows the reality is vastly different. The Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey has been tracking the same group of Australians since 2001 and shows, amongst other things, women are still doing most of the housework.

