Identity Matters: Alice Lee

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Identity Matters: Alice LeePlay02:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Alice Lee Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.28MB)Published 22 May 2016 at 11:26am, updated 22 May 2016 at 12:00pmBy Anton EnusPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Image: Alice Lee (SBS)Published 22 May 2016 at 11:26am, updated 22 May 2016 at 12:00pmBy Anton EnusPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesDr Alice Lee moved to Australia from South Korea in the 1970s when she was just a child. As this report, Dr Lee overcame a struggle with her own identity to work as a hepatologist both here, and abroad. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January