SBS Filipino

Identity Matters: Alice Lee

SBS Filipino

Alice Lee

Alice Lee Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2016 at 11:26am, updated 22 May 2016 at 12:00pm
By Anton Enus
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Image: Alice Lee (SBS)

Published 22 May 2016 at 11:26am, updated 22 May 2016 at 12:00pm
By Anton Enus
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Alice Lee moved to Australia from South Korea in the 1970s when she was just a child.

 

As this report, Dr Lee overcame a struggle with her own identity to work as a hepatologist both here, and abroad.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January