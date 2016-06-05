SBS Filipino

Identity Matters: Maria Vamvakinou

SBS Filipino

The Vamvakinou family at the Greek port of Piraeus in 1963

The Vamvakinou family at the Greek port of Piraeus in 1963 Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2016 at 10:46am
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Early exposure to multiculturalism was a defining influence in the life of Federal Labor M-P Maria Vamvakinou. Image: The Vamvakinou family at the Greek port of Piraeus in 1963 (Supplied)

Published 5 June 2016 at 10:46am
By Sacha Payne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Her experiences of migration in the 1960s had a profound impact, inspiring a passion for migrant communities that remains a driving force in her political career.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January