SBS Filipino

Identity Matters: Pauline Nguyen

SBS Filipino

Pauline Nguyen

Pauline Nguyen Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Manny Tsigas, Anton Enus
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From refugee to restaurateur - Pauline Nguyen has taken on risk and won. Image: Pauline Nguyen (SBS)

Published 28 May 2016 at 1:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By Manny Tsigas, Anton Enus
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Her family's flight from Vietnam's communist regime, could easily have ended in tragedy.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January