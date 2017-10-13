SBS Filipino

Identity unknown for hacker who stole sensitive defence data: Pyne

F35s Lightning II jets

F35s Lightning II jets

Published 14 October 2017 at 9:45am, updated 14 October 2017 at 9:53am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government admits it still doesn't know who managed to hack commercially sensitive information about new fighter jet and navy vessels more than a year ago. Image: F35s Lightning II jets (AAP)

The cyber hackers managed to steal the data from an Australian defence-sub-contractor.



