SBS Filipino

If a crisis strikes in summer, these alerts will help you keep safe and informed

SBS Filipino

Australian bushfires

Three-level warning system Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2020 at 2:00am, updated 17 December 2020 at 2:03am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australia relaxes in summer, but it's important to stay safe. These emergency warning systems and alerts will help keep you safe and informed.

Published 17 December 2020 at 2:00am, updated 17 December 2020 at 2:03am
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Three-level Australian warning system was launched on 1 December
  • The colour-coded warnings consist of three triangle icons: yellow for ‘Advice’, orange for ‘Watch and Act’ and red for ‘Emergency Warning’.
  • Emergency Alert is the national telephone warning system used by emergency services to send voice messages to landlines and text messages to mobile phones about likely or actual emergencies.
Australia has always had bushfires but 2019-20 was like nothing the nation had ever seen before.

The fires created unprecedented damage, destroying more than 14 million acres of land, killing more than 20 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.  

Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?