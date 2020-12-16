If a crisis strikes in summer, these alerts will help you keep safe and informed

Highlights Three-level Australian warning system was launched on 1 December

The colour-coded warnings consist of three triangle icons: yellow for ‘Advice’, orange for ‘Watch and Act’ and red for ‘Emergency Warning’.

Emergency Alert is the national telephone warning system used by emergency services to send voice messages to landlines and text messages to mobile phones about likely or actual emergencies.

Australia has always had bushfires but 2019-20 was like nothing the nation had ever seen before.





The fires created unprecedented damage, destroying more than 14 million acres of land, killing more than 20 people and an estimated 1 billion animals.





