Immigrant deaths intensify debate over Trump's zero-tolerance policy

US First lady Melania Trump

Published 18 June 2018 at 3:15pm, updated 19 June 2018 at 3:17pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Five would-be immigrants have died in the United States, in Texas, after their vehicle crashed while being chased by Border Patrol agents. Image: US First Lady Melania Trump (AAP)

It has added controversy to a new "zero tolerance" immigration policy some say is leading to the separation of children from their families.

