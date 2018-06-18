Immigrant deaths intensify debate over Trump's zero-tolerance policy

It has added controversy to a new "zero tolerance" immigration policy some say is leading to the separation of children from their families.
Published 18 June 2018 at 3:15pm, updated 19 June 2018 at 3:17pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Ronald Manila
Five would-be immigrants have died in the United States, in Texas, after their vehicle crashed while being chased by Border Patrol agents. Image: US First Lady Melania Trump (AAP)
