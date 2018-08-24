SBS Filipino

Impeachment complaint filed against seven magistrates

impeachement complaint filed versus seven magistrates

Representative Edcel Lagman with Teddy Baguilat and Gary Alejano show the impeachment complaint Source: Philstar.com/Boy Santos

Published 24 August 2018 at 4:25pm, updated 24 August 2018 at 4:30pm
By Shirley Escalante
Several members of Congress file an impeachment complaint against seven magistrates of the high court and ask the Judicial and Bar Council not to include four of the magistrates in the shortlist for the next Chief Justice.

