9-15 September 2019 is
'Imperfect' fruits and vegetables are as nutritious and tasty as their 'perfect' counterparts
9-15 September is Organic Week Source: Supplied
Published 13 September 2019 at 4:42pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 9:26am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The perfect produce need not be perfectly-shaped. Fresh fruit and vegetables come in many shapes and sizes and are equally nutritious and tasty. We speak to Josh Gaudry from Flannerys Organic & Wholefood Market about the value of eating organic fruits and vegetables in any shape or form.
Published 13 September 2019 at 4:42pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 9:26am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share