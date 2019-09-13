SBS Filipino

'Imperfect' fruits and vegetables are as nutritious and tasty as their 'perfect' counterparts

9-15 September is Organic Week

9-15 September is Organic Week

Published 13 September 2019 at 4:42pm, updated 16 September 2019 at 9:26am
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The perfect produce need not be perfectly-shaped. Fresh fruit and vegetables come in many shapes and sizes and are equally nutritious and tasty. We speak to Josh Gaudry from Flannerys Organic & Wholefood Market about the value of eating organic fruits and vegetables in any shape or form.

9-15 September 2019  is
Organic Week 


