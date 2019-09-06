Important questions to ask when visiting your GP

September 2-10 is
2-10 September is Multicultural Health Week Source: Getty Images/Dragonimages
Published 6 September 2019 at 4:36pm, updated 22 October 2020 at 8:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sometimes visiting your doctor or GP can be a daunting experience, especially if you are unable to articulate your questions. NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service's Michael Camit shares some important questions to consider before visiting your GP.
