SBS Filipino

Important things Filipinos should know about Hepatitis B

SBS Filipino

'Eliminate Hepatitis' theme for 2018

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 4:41pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that 300 million people around the world have the Hepatitis B virus and around 90% of these cases remain undiagnosed? If it remains untreated, Hepatitis B can lead to life threatening diseases. Studies show that the virus is most common in east Asia including the Philippines and Sub-Saharan Africa. Amanda Siebert from Hepatitis WA explains. July 28 is World Hepatitis Day

Published 27 July 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 4:41pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom