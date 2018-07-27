Important things Filipinos should know about Hepatitis B

Source: Getty Images
Published 27 July 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 4:41pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know that 300 million people around the world have the Hepatitis B virus and around 90% of these cases remain undiagnosed? If it remains untreated, Hepatitis B can lead to life threatening diseases. Studies show that the virus is most common in east Asia including the Philippines and Sub-Saharan Africa. Amanda Siebert from Hepatitis WA explains. July 28 is World Hepatitis Day
