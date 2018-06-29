Important things to know to avoid being scammed by dodgy migration agents

Source: SBS Vietnamese
Published 29 June 2018 at 3:10pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Are you considering to apply for permanent residency or to study in Australia? What are the important things to consider when choosing a migration agent or speaking with an education agent? How can you spot a fraud? Migration Agent Johanna Bertumen Nonato shares some important tips
Published 29 June 2018 at 3:10pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share