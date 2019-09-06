Improv theatre: Acting with no script and the comedy behind it

SBS Filipino

Sydney Fringe Comedy

Laugh with the "Law & Order - Improvised Case Unit" cast as they perform at the Sydney Fringe Comedy this weekend (07-08 September) Source: Supplied

Published 6 September 2019 at 11:52am, updated 7 September 2019 at 7:55pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
So you think you can act? Then try improvised theatre! There's comedy behind every spontaneous act.

What can be challenging when you perform an 'improv' act with no script at all? All you have to know is the theme and the characters of the story and voila! There's your act. 

In improvisation or improv, the main thing to know is trained performers will spontaneously create characters, dialogue, and an entire show using the audience's suggestions or stories as inspiration and most of the time, there is comedy in every improv act.

"Ang importante sa isang improviser ay 'yung team or 'yung ensemble mo ay isang unit, you have to work as one, kasi pumapasok kayo na hindi n'yo kung ano 'yung mga linya nyo, hindi n'yo alam kung ano 'yung exact content na mangyayari... All of that you practice for, you trained for, you rehearse together to build that idea of ensemble..." shares Laughs-Master Academy Artistic Director Happy Ferraren.

(What matters to an improviser is your team or your ensemble is a unit, you have to work as one, because you go out (on stage) not knowing what your lines are, you don't know what exact content will happen ... All of that you practice for, you trained for, you rehearse together to build that idea of ensemble)

Sydney Fringe Comedy
Happy Ferraren performing at Manila Improv Festival 2017 Source: Supplied


Ms Ferraren has been practicing improv theater for over a decade now. Currently, she lives between Sydney and Manila where she teaches and performs improv regularly.

Improv Theatre
Happy Ferraren (far, right) performing with the Philippine group SPIT in the Manila Improv Festival 2019 in April. Source: SPIT


Ms Ferraren will be part of a group of performers in Sydney who thought improvising an entire episode of U.S. television series
Law & Order
- a serious crime procedural - would make good comedy. Witness their stories this weekend (07-08 September) at this year's
Sydney Fringe Comedy
.

