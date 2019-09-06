Improv theatre: Acting with no script and the comedy behind it

What can be challenging when you perform an 'improv' act with no script at all? All you have to know is the theme and the characters of the story and voila! There's your act.





In improvisation or improv, the main thing to know is trained performers will spontaneously create characters, dialogue, and an entire show using the audience's suggestions or stories as inspiration and most of the time, there is comedy in every improv act.





"Ang importante sa isang improviser ay 'yung team or 'yung ensemble mo ay isang unit, you have to work as one, kasi pumapasok kayo na hindi n'yo kung ano 'yung mga linya nyo, hindi n'yo alam kung ano 'yung exact content na mangyayari... All of that you practice for, you trained for, you rehearse together to build that idea of ensemble..." shares Laughs-Master Academy Artistic Director Happy Ferraren.





Happy Ferraren performing at Manila Improv Festival 2017 Source: Supplied





Ms Ferraren has been practicing improv theater for over a decade now. Currently, she lives between Sydney and Manila where she teaches and performs improv regularly.





Happy Ferraren (far, right) performing with the Philippine group SPIT in the Manila Improv Festival 2019 in April. Source: SPIT



