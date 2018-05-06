SBS Filipino

In honour of nonnas, yiayias, waipos, jeddahs and bubbes

Grandmothers

Jewish grandmother Renata Singer Source: SBS

Published 6 May 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 2:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Grandparents often offer an important link to language and culture in Australia's multicultural communities, and, now, they are being recognised.

In an Australian first, Melbourne's Chinese, Italian, Greek, Islamic and Jewish museums have launched an exhibition celebrating grandmothers.

