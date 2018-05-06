In honour of nonnas, yiayias, waipos, jeddahs and bubbes

In an Australian first, Melbourne's Chinese, Italian, Greek, Islamic and Jewish museums have launched an exhibition celebrating grandmothers.
Jewish grandmother Renata Singer Source: SBS
Published 6 May 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 2:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Grandparents often offer an important link to language and culture in Australia's multicultural communities, and, now, they are being recognised.
Published 6 May 2018 at 2:37pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 2:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share