In-language care making cancer treatment less intimidating

The Wellbeing Centre is a sanctuary for patients and their families

Steven Sam Source: SBS

Published 28 September 2018 at 5:37pm, updated 28 September 2018 at 6:06pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Long before a cancer diagnosis has sunk in, patients are often asked to make big decisions about treatments. Navigating hospitals and understanding the healthcare system is daunting for anyone but for non-English speakers it can prove a huge challenge. Now one Australian cancer centre is trying to make the experience less intimidating.

