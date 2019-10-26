In-language education aims to prevent drowning deaths

So say some in Australia's Sikh community - but they're seeking to change that with the launch of a new video campaign they hope will be included in Australia's visa application process.
Amar Singh, Turbans-4-Australia Founder Source: SBS
Published 26 October 2019 at 11:42am, updated 26 October 2019 at 11:48am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Water safety advice is still not getting through to migrants and international tourists.
Published 26 October 2019 at 11:42am, updated 26 October 2019 at 11:48am
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share