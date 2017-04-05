SBS Filipino

In New Zealand, super can be accessed for home loan

Published 5 April 2017 at 4:46pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 5:02pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Accessing superannuation for a home-loan deposit is something New Zealanders are able to do. But in Australia, the debate continues and it is not just traditional first-home buyers seeking to tap into their retirement funds. Accessing superannuation for a home-loan deposit is something New Zealanders are able to do. But in Australia, the debate continues -- and it is not just traditional first-home buyers seeking to tap into their retirement funds.

