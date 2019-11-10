SBS Filipino

Inaugural "Filo Got Talent" in NSW, showcases Filipino students' talents

SBS Filipino

Filo Got Talent

Filo Got Talent 2019 grand winner Katrina Lopez (right) and People's Choice Awardee Lisette Isles Source: SBS Filipino

Published 10 November 2019 at 6:02pm, updated 10 November 2019 at 6:25pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The first-ever 'Filo Got Talent NSW' highlights the talents of Filipino students in New South Wales.

In an unprecedented collaboration of the different Filipino student organisations across New South Wales, the event is also aimed at uniting the Filipino students from the six university affiliates of the
Filipino Student Council of NSW
through the said competition.
Filo Got Talent
The finalists with the event hosts and judges Source: AViolata


Tagged as one of the biggest talent contests among the Pinoy students in the state, the six finalists battled against each other for the two grand awards.

IT student Katrina Lopez from Macquarie University was hailed the 'Filo Got Talent' winner; while Lisette Isles from Western Sydney University took home the People's Choice award.

Philippine Consul General in Sydney Ezzedin Tago commended all the students organisations and their members and all the participants for this big student event.

"Maganda ang samahan nila, maganda ang cooperation nila. Talagang may talento ang mga Filipino. It's good to have a little bit of socialisation while at school," says Tago adding "its really important for people to connect not just to those who are around them but also their past and realised what a great culture and tradition we all have".
Filo Got Talent
Philippine Consul General in Sydney Ezzedin Tago congratulating the organisers of the 'Filo Got Talent' Source: AViolata


 

 

