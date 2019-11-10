Inaugural "Filo Got Talent" in NSW, showcases Filipino students' talents

In an unprecedented collaboration of the different Filipino student organisations across New South Wales, the event is also aimed at uniting the Filipino students from the six university affiliates of the Filipino Student Council of NSW through the said competition. The finalists with the event hosts and judges Source: AViolata





Tagged as one of the biggest talent contests among the Pinoy students in the state, the six finalists battled against each other for the two grand awards.





IT student Katrina Lopez from Macquarie University was hailed the 'Filo Got Talent' winner; while Lisette Isles from Western Sydney University took home the People's Choice award.





Philippine Consul General in Sydney Ezzedin Tago commended all the students organisations and their members and all the participants for this big student event.





"Maganda ang samahan nila, maganda ang cooperation nila. Talagang may talento ang mga Filipino. It's good to have a little bit of socialisation while at school," says Tago adding "its really important for people to connect not just to those who are around them but also their past and realised what a great culture and tradition we all have". Philippine Consul General in Sydney Ezzedin Tago congratulating the organisers of the 'Filo Got Talent' Source: AViolata















