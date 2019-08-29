SBS Filipino

Increased risk of power blackouts this summer

SBS Filipino

Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working.

Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 August 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's energy regulator has warned of an increased risk of power blackouts this summer because of ageing and increasingly unreliable infrastructure.

Published 29 August 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom