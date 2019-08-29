Police direct traffic around the CBD in Adelaide after the power stops working. Source: AAP
Published 29 August 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's energy regulator has warned of an increased risk of power blackouts this summer because of ageing and increasingly unreliable infrastructure.
Published 29 August 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 29 August 2019 at 2:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share