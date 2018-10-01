Increasing death count from tsunami in Indonesia

Rescuers on site of damaged city in Indonesia caused by earthquake and tsunami Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:32am, updated 1 October 2018 at 11:35am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death toll from the tsunami that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi has surpassed 800 people.
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:32am, updated 1 October 2018 at 11:35am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share