Increasing death count from tsunami in Indonesia

Rescuers on site of damaged city in Indonesia caused by earthquake and tsunami

Rescuers on site of damaged city in Indonesia caused by earthquake and tsunami Source: AAP

Published 1 October 2018 at 11:32am, updated 1 October 2018 at 11:35am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The death toll from the tsunami that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi has surpassed 800 people.

