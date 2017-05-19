Increasing need for visits to those ageing and alone

Image: A dance class keeping people active and in company (SBS)
Published 19 May 2017
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A review of the government-funded Community Visitor Scheme, providing social support to older Australians at home or in aged care, suggests expanding the program. Analysts say the scheme needs to grow to help decrease the isolation among Australia's rapidly ageing population.
