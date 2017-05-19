SBS Filipino

Increasing need for visits to those ageing and alone

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_686192.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 May 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A review of the government-funded Community Visitor Scheme, providing social support to older Australians at home or in aged care, suggests expanding the program. Analysts say the scheme needs to grow to help decrease the isolation among Australia's rapidly ageing population.

Published 19 May 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 19 May 2017 at 3:08pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: A dance class keeping people active and in company (SBS)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul