India bows out of regional trade pact as 15 countries agree on terms

India's PM Narendra Modi, Thailand's PM Prahyut Chan-o-cha and Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Source: AAP
Published 7 November 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 1:39pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A massive regional trade pact covering half of the world's people has been agreed by 15 members at the ASEAN summit, including Australia, but it won't be signed until next year.
Published 7 November 2019 at 1:35pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 1:39pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share